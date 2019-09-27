As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Guardian Investment Management Decreased Its Stake; Spirit Of America Management Increases Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 132,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, down from 140,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 11.13M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/05/2018 – Senate approves bill in bid to retain U.S. net neutrality; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 70,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 479,817 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.79 million, up from 409,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 364,253 shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 22,600 shares to 217,953 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,549 shares, and cut its stake in Western Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt has 1.74% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Uss Inv Limited holds 2.79% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 6.21 million shares. Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 161,850 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 132,860 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt has 5,345 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corp invested in 6,090 shares. 1.61M are held by Van Eck Associates. Eaton Vance Management invested in 5.27M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0.63% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 41,689 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.08% or 57,610 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 102,837 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Management Incorporated holds 81,588 shares.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45 million and $114.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,937 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.38B for 14.72 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.