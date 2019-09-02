As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Grisanti Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $8.53 Million; As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Value Declined, Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Cut Its Position by $6.24 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 59.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 218,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 145,923 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 364,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn signals backing for a cash bid by Comcast for Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £16 BLN UNSECURED BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO FOR 364 DAYS AFTER INITIAL BORROWING; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 02/04/2018 – Elwyn Empowers Nationwide Technology Network with Comcast Business Ethernet, Internet and Phone; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 836,752 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $11.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 10 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $182.40M for 8.92 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Communication invested in 750 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Strs Ohio invested in 9,850 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 280,942 shares. Moreover, Aviance Capital Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 6,564 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt Inc reported 11,600 shares. 100 were accumulated by Brandywine Mngmt Llc. reported 0.06% stake. Invesco holds 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 2.17M shares. Jana Prtn Ltd invested 11.33% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 317,600 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc Incorporated owns 3 shares. Wellington Group Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,221 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 28,679 shares to 109,605 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hightower Service Lta invested in 19,186 shares. Athena Cap Ltd reported 6,958 shares stake. Moreover, Jefferies Fin Grp has 0.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 34,895 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc has invested 1.93% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). At Bancshares, a Iowa-based fund reported 21,135 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp has 1.87 million shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of The West reported 1.69% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Freestone Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Parsec Fincl holds 280,221 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested in 2.41% or 463,159 shares. Salem Counselors reported 37,964 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Company reported 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 123,566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 42,175 shares.