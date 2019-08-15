As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined, Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Boosted Its Stake; Pggm Investments Has Trimmed Lilly Eli Co Com (LLY) Holding as Valuation Declined

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Lilly Eli Co Com (LLY) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 5,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 34,264 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 39,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Lilly Eli Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $110.29. About 4.78 million shares traded or 17.71% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 18/04/2018 – Next Big Test for Biotech Investors Is FDA Panel on Lilly Drug; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Three Underserved Neighborhoods in Indianapolis; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly to Receive Exclusive Worldwide License to Sigilon’s Afibromer Technology for Islet Cell Encapsulation; 15/03/2018 – $LLY $INCY FDA AdCom for baricitinib on April 23; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 373.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 21,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 27,238 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 5,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 18.32M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s $30.7 Billion Sky Offer Sets Up a Battle With Fox (Video)

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware Com A Siriusxm by 30,000 shares to 127,374 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc Com (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc Com (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Psagot Inv House stated it has 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Raymond James Na owns 40,583 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,060 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Filament has 20,016 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.49% or 215,531 shares. Montag A Assoc has 61,908 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Monroe Comml Bank And Mi holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,332 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.14% or 30,483 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams holds 3,141 shares. Victory Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 78,590 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,727 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co reported 81,450 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Inc reported 4,632 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 5.25 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bain Capital Pub Equity Management Llc holds 2.34% or 614,477 shares in its portfolio. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership has 45,479 shares. Moreover, Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Essex Fincl Service Inc holds 0.37% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 20,514 shares. 8,274 were reported by Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 475,461 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) stated it has 1.34% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tiemann Limited Liability Company reported 9,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Ccm Inv Advisers reported 12,485 shares. Raymond James invested in 0.52% or 8.54 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Bainco Invsts has invested 1.44% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

