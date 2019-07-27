As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Price Rose, Oakmont Partners Raised Holding by $868,452; Barry Investment Advisors Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake by $8.67 Million; Shares Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 111.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 22,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,178 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – necn: #BREAKING: Sources tell NBC News at least 9 dead in Texas HS shooting

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Could Comcast’s next acquisition be in India? – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 26,991 shares to 7,464 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,993 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

