As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lifted Stake; Realpage (RP) Valuation Rose While Timessquare Capital Management Has Cut Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 80.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 76,300 shares as the company's stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,612 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 94,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 6.35 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc analyzed 108,615 shares as the company's stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.25 million, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 292,650 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Cla (NYSE:DATA) by 38,600 shares to 466,400 shares, valued at $59.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 154,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $27.82 million for 51.25 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $66.35 million activity. WINN STEPHEN T sold $7.99 million worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Tuesday, January 15.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. 845 shares were sold by Murdock Daniel C., worth $30,036 on Thursday, January 24.

