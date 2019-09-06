As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, Sheffield Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Rose While Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Lowered Its Stake by $3.50 Million

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 8.31M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 21,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.14M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $173.68. About 913,680 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 19,362 shares to 4.51 million shares, valued at $449.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 9,522 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Aull Monroe Invest, a Alabama-based fund reported 28,135 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 32,897 are held by Element Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1,979 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Northeast Mngmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Atria Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 11,454 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 0.54% stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.33% stake. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc holds 0.62% or 36,426 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt has 24,922 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Or owns 36,329 shares. Welch Grp Inc Limited Liability invested in 1,863 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bangor Fincl Bank has 8,838 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. services sector suggests economy weathering trade storm – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “An Up-And-Coming Stock With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADP rises 1.3% after OCC authorizes ADP Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. yields extend rise after ADP U.S. jobs data – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72 million for 32.65 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.