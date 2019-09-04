As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder At Bancorp Cut Stake; As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stock Rose, V3 Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 432,537 shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 14,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 21,135 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, down from 35,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 12.71 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts has not […]; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QTS Realty Trust: This 3.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Should Continue To Grow Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “QTS Realty (QTS) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QTS announces $240M JV for Virginia data center with Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starr Int reported 4,856 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 1,581 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 8,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 290,700 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc accumulated 0% or 4,722 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Weiss Multi invested in 0.38% or 334,994 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 500,214 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial reported 2.49M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Channing Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.61% or 778,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 84,800 are owned by Putnam Invs Lc. Moreover, Mackenzie Finance has 0.02% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 143,281 shares. Mesirow Financial Investment holds 1.7% or 244,912 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 472,672 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 835,288 shares. Smith Moore Com accumulated 5,626 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Citizens Bankshares & Tru Communications stated it has 0.59% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Pennsylvania-based Gardner Russo Gardner has invested 1.95% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Horizon Inv Limited Liability Company reported 3.49% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Atlantic Union Bancorp owns 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,142 shares. Haverford Tru owns 3.17 million shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.02% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,152 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cordasco Finance Networks, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,284 shares. Fincl Architects owns 3,702 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru invested in 1.37% or 143,386 shares. Franklin Res reported 0.67% stake.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comcast Advertising appoints Joel Armijo as CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 9, 2019 : VEON, UXIN, PFE, FIS, VRAY, AVP, CMCSA, EXC, RF, QQQ, PVTL, AKRX – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Comcast (CMCSA) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “ITC will review judge’s ruling Comcast violated a TiVo patent – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.