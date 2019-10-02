As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, Harber Asset Management Cut Its Stake; As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Share Price Rose, Kemnay Advisory Services Raised Position by $2.37 Million

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 197.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 27,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 40,940 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 13,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.2. About 1.28M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BEGINS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 27/04/2018 – United Airlines Increases Economic Stake in Azul to 8.0%; 05/03/2018 – United Air hits pause on changes to bonus program after employee uproar; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO: NEW EMPLOYEE TRAINING STRESSING SAFETY, CARING; 16/03/2018 – United said chartering a private jet was the fastest way to reunite Irgo with his owners; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: UAL SEES 2Q 2018 CAPACITY +4% TO +5%; PRASM +1% TO +3%; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Consolidated Unit Cost Per Available Seat Mile Up 4.3%; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.8 POINTS COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – BOARD HAS ELECTED MICHELE HOOPER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE MARCH 5; 05/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES HITS `PAUSE’ ON NEW EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PROGRAM

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 126,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 376,651 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.93M, down from 503,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 4.73 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing an all-cash bid for Fox assets; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,709 shares to 108,111 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,428 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Architects owns 1,899 shares. First Republic Mngmt, California-based fund reported 18,298 shares. Whittier Tru holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Srb invested in 0.05% or 5,980 shares. Schroder Invest Group reported 253,637 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 819,953 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr Incorporated owns 9,656 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). First Interstate Bank holds 0.02% or 857 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 2,400 shares. 31,523 are owned by Mason Street Ltd Llc. Advisory Network Ltd Co has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 183 shares. 29,585 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, M&R Management Inc has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W & holds 11,608 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta reported 147,757 shares. Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.21% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bp Public Ltd Company reported 490,000 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office reported 1,951 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Miles Capital reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Calamos Wealth Management Limited Co invested in 0.3% or 52,922 shares. Adirondack Tru Communication has invested 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund owns 94,457 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 173,800 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.92% or 53,500 shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru Company invested in 217,375 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Fragasso Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,700 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd has 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 73,975 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company holds 27.31M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.49 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

