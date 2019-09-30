As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Declined, Westover Capital Advisors Increased Its Position; Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Holding by $408,430; Market Valuation Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 62.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 33,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 86,517 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, up from 53,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 7.64M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 19/04/2018 – City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker

Capital Advisors Ltd Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 79.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Ltd Llc sold 3,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 948 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $111.96. About 1.25M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 15,883 shares to 10,720 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 22,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,080 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.57 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.