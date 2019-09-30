As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Declined, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Position; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Cut Holding in United Rentals (URI) by $11.87 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 850,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.55 million, down from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 4.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 89,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 284,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.68 million, down from 374,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 573,062 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.79 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “How Comcast is working to make your TV your new dashboard – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Comcast Introduces a New Box in a Move Against Roku – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Time to Tune In to Comcastâ€™s Cheap Shares – Barron’s” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Roku Stock: Next Stop, $60? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast’s NBCU taps its history for new streaming service name – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talend S A by 444,800 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $50.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc has 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Northeast Inv Mgmt accumulated 8,220 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Murphy Capital Mgmt invested in 0.44% or 69,859 shares. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 102,719 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Paragon Cap Management Ltd reported 0.49% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Aurora Investment Counsel has 0.88% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 42,649 shares. Intact Management holds 0.41% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 270,100 shares. Trustco Bank N Y has 0.5% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 649,156 are owned by Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia. Schnieders Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Md Sass Invsts Svcs owns 406,676 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones & Assoc Lc has 1.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 26.60 million shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 44,000 shares to 194,000 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 932,150 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd owns 1.15M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs accumulated 30 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn stated it has 257,390 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,005 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.09% or 13,045 shares in its portfolio. 85,319 were accumulated by Raymond James Advsr Inc. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hudock Capital Limited owns 136 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co reported 5,204 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Vanguard Incorporated reported 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cwm Lc owns 1,208 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset holds 10,373 shares.