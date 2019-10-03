As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Cut Its Stake by $497,200; Beacon Financial Group Has Raised Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 227,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14M, down from 238,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 6.87 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid; 10/05/2018 – Comcast plans break fee in new Fox offer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 09/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen Used #Trump Organization Email in #StormyDaniels ArrangementsMore via @S_Fitzpatrick &; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 18/05/2018 – necn: #BREAKING: Sources tell NBC News at least 9 dead in Texas HS shooting

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 77.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 16,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,890 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30M, up from 20,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $220.35. About 22.50M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.48 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 11,200 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,400 shares to 35,582 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,606 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.