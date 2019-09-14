As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Declined, Palestra Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Upped Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $5.17 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.49 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.68M, up from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 9.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 17/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Blood but not much treasure: Vivendi’s European media crusade; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 95,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 489,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.82 million, up from 394,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Advisors Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 17,395 shares. Suvretta Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 2.07 million shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton has 55,337 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Accredited accumulated 5,394 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Co invested in 142,260 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 77,599 shares. Diker Limited Liability Com reported 0.13% stake. Natl Bank Of The West has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 350,867 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.79% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 53.69M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Limited Liability Company reported 2.34% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Chevy Chase has invested 0.67% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Arizona-based Ironwood Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Atlas Browninc owns 0.59% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 20,345 shares.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 46,235 shares to 924,990 shares, valued at $105.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 62,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4.12 million are held by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 598,234 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hellman Jordan Mgmt Inc Ma holds 0.94% or 12,566 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs LP holds 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 11,977 shares. Cambridge Company accumulated 1.69% or 533,184 shares. Fincl Mngmt Pro Inc holds 3,249 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Corp has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Valicenti Advisory holds 0.18% or 6,570 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 3.52 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Dillon Assocs holds 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 8,683 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alyeska Invest Gp Lp accumulated 27,981 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pictet North America Advsr holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 62,202 shares. Foster Motley invested in 1.5% or 195,547 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 27,152 shares to 46,364 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 118,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,264 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

