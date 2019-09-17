As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Declined, Holder Guardian Investment Management Decreased Position by $336,000; Reaves W H & Company Position In Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (OXY) Was Lifted

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 132,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, down from 140,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 3.24M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (OXY) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 19,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 296,290 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.90 million, up from 276,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 3.71 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,937 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jones Financial Cos Lllp holds 0.01% or 142,964 shares in its portfolio. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 1.91% or 1.31 million shares. Markel Corp has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Associated Banc reported 1.66% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tennessee-based Proffitt And Goodson Inc has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 224 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Associates accumulated 8.49 million shares. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 17,512 shares. First Business Services owns 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,050 shares. 1.32M were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Woodstock reported 1.38% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Captrust invested in 0.38% or 241,045 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated owns 1.26% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.80 million shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.76% or 259,144 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1.18% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.90M shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI) by 327,033 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $35.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 29,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,840 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Focused Wealth Management Inc owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset reported 0.74% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 151,426 are held by Cushing Asset Management L P. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct owns 19,334 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company reported 93,250 shares. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,474 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 527,950 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 7,047 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 902 shares. 14,868 were accumulated by Asset Management. Virtu Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 20,661 shares. Coho reported 1.87 million shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% or 27,243 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was made by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob.