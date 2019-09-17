As Comcast New (CMCSA) Shares Declined, Origin Asset Management Llp Increased Position by $10.53 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Boosted Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 27,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 529,127 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.16 million, up from 501,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 6.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF ABOUT $63B, INCLUDING THE $1.2B IMPACT OF THE REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 23/05/2018 – Trade deal or no deal, the tech sector is still in hot water: JP Morgan (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $62.6 Million Of Us Rmbs Impacted By J.P. Morgan Settlement

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 164.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 250,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 402,919 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04 million, up from 152,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 5.30 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/05/2018 – Senate approves bill in bid to retain U.S. net neutrality; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, sources confirm to NBC News

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 38,000 shares to 64,000 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,100 shares, and cut its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Limited Liability accumulated 44,842 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 136.53M shares stake. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc, a California-based fund reported 58,574 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Goodnow Invest Group Inc Lc owns 170,320 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 69,475 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 3.09 million shares or 0.65% of the stock. Anderson Hoagland And owns 39,196 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Diker Mngmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Palouse Cap Inc has 0.86% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 56,450 shares. 140,151 are held by Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership. Renaissance Techs Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 4.90 million shares. Gamco Et Al holds 1.38M shares. Braun Stacey Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 383,680 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 85,439 shares to 102,500 shares, valued at $20.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 60,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).