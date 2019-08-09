As Comcast New (CMCSA) Shares Declined, Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Position by $2.70 Million; Smith Salley & Associates Has Increased Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $4.85 Million; Stock Price Declined

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 69,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 76,885 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 146,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 1.75M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF ACQUISITION; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 66.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 63,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 159,698 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, up from 95,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 303,016 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Comcast (CMCSA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq" on July 18, 2019

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.50B for 14.01 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,777 shares to 69,795 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 81,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,823 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

