As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Value Rose, Act Ii Management LP Lifted Stake; Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Boosted Its Holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) as Share Value Declined

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 14.42M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 34,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.81M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.75 million, up from 6.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 778,464 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,500 shares to 57,368 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,246 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. had sold 845 shares worth $30,036 on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Commercial Bank And invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Company invested in 2.99% or 280,103 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.17% or 682,875 shares. Suvretta Mngmt Ltd Com owns 3.76 million shares or 4.35% of their US portfolio. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 63,798 shares. Fragasso Group Inc holds 0.13% or 14,647 shares in its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd has invested 0.95% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.61% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Creative Planning stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brown Advisory Limited Company holds 0.22% or 23,353 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thornburg Management has 0.82% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meritage Port Management reported 155,669 shares. 42,178 are held by Dakota Wealth. Hillsdale Invest Management stated it has 1,970 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc reported 7,196 shares.

