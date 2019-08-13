As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.70 Million; As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Market Value Declined, Holder Eagle Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $14.51 Million

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 69,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 76,885 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 146,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 9.44M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 116,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 327,231 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.14M, down from 443,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 111,808 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $45.3M; 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spf Beheer Bv owns 3.12% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.92M shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 35,875 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 10,548 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Pa stated it has 0.41% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Monetary holds 1.09% or 68,816 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.46% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 49 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora reported 5,779 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gru Inc Llp has 1.11% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 104,145 shares. Private Mgmt Inc reported 0.74% stake. 272,455 were reported by Chicago Equity Llc. 10.40M were accumulated by Findlay Park Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Cullinan Associate holds 0.66% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 221,215 shares. 34,060 are owned by Girard Prtnrs Limited.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.30 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 382,601 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $79.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 6,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.70 million activity. $283,750 worth of stock was bought by HIGGINS JOHN L on Tuesday, May 14. Shares for $93,594 were bought by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2. Patel Sunil also bought $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 85 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 47,553 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Llc has 205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Sei Invests Com has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.01% stake. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 13,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Laurion Management LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 12,187 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.08% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 13,882 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 3,175 were accumulated by Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,065 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Woodstock Corp has invested 1.59% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

