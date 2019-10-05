As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Cwh Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Cim Holding in Veeva Sys (VEEV) Has Lowered by $359,964

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 9,029 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 11,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $154. About 1.81M shares traded or 18.36% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 8,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 167,920 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10M, down from 176,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST CFO ENDS REMARKS AT MEDIA CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 02/04/2018 – Elwyn Empowers Nationwide Technology Network with Comcast Business Ethernet, Internet and Phone; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 3,969 shares to 10,573 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $61.52M for 93.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.71 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.