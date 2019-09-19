As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Holder Act Ii Management LP Decreased Its Holding; As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stock Rose, Dynamic Capital Management LTD Cut Its Position by $1.04 Million

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.46M, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 6.30 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – Comcast plans break fee in new Fox offer; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 19/03/2018 – Cybergenetics Relies on Comcast Business Internet to Help Resolve Complex Forensic DNA Analysis; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $145.65. About 243,654 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.08% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 38,726 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc owns 21,099 shares. 10,055 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,634 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 160,569 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2,418 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 3,893 shares. Ajo Lp owns 441,580 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Llc stated it has 1,828 shares. United Service Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.05% or 129,473 shares. Boston Partners invested in 42,085 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation Tru holds 3,812 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33M for 15.70 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company holds 14.25M shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. 391.49M are owned by Vanguard Gp. Griffin Asset owns 5,345 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has 0.6% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Bank & Tru Of Newtown stated it has 22,324 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Westover Advisors Limited has invested 1.81% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Murphy reported 69,859 shares. Glenmede Na owns 2.37M shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 10.24 million shares stake. Altrinsic Glob Lc holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.32 million shares. Bristol John W & invested in 2.43% or 2.18 million shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management stated it has 30,538 shares. 383,797 are held by Palladium Ptnrs Limited Com. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.57% or 873,486 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.34 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

