As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, 3G Capital Partners LP Has Lowered by $70.97 Million Its Position; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position Increased by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 27,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 786,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.27M, up from 758,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.11. About 423,096 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 1.82 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.90 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.86M, down from 6.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 6.22 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast confirms $31 bln bid for Sky, sparking battle with Fox; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – Xfinity Communities Property Manager and Resident Portals Streamline the Customer Experience

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 210,304 shares to 295,864 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 31,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 866,446 shares, and cut its stake in Merchants Bancorp Ind.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 13.90 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

