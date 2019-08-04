As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Price Declined, Suntrust Banks Raised Stake by $9.37 Million; Barclays Plc Boosted Haemonetics (HAE) Stake by $2.73 Million; Share Price Rose

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 223.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 31,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 45,470 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 14,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $121.58. About 419,603 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 240,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.49M, up from 897,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net $3.12B; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG) by 2,780 shares to 23,996 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 79,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,792 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Bank De accumulated 2.25M shares. 7,724 were accumulated by Inspirion Wealth Advsr. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 187,035 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Group Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). North Star Invest invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bollard Gp Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 463,159 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na has 41,686 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Company reported 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 100,362 were accumulated by Old Natl Bancshares In. Stock Yards Bankshares Tru Com owns 15,549 shares. Company Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 10,065 shares. Moreover, Johnson Counsel Inc has 0.98% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.15M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 163,405 shares or 0.55% of the stock.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (Call) (NYSE:GPC) by 48,000 shares to 30,800 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (Call) (NYSE:BYD) by 34,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYT).