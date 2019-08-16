As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Price Declined, M&T Bank Has Lifted Stake by $71.56 Million; Dominion Energy (D) Stake Held by Cbre Clarion Securities Llc

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 17,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 104,911 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 87,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.05. About 4.78M shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7645037.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 1.83M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.36M, up from 24 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 10.79 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 19/04/2018 – City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Ltd Liability holds 31,960 shares. Provident Inc accumulated 742,085 shares. 63,265 are owned by National Asset Mngmt. Brandywine Tru invested in 1.3% or 36,840 shares. 25,008 are owned by Cap Ny. Jones Cos Lllp stated it has 144,645 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 680,991 shares. Moreover, Atlanta Mngmt L L C has 0.22% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.13 million shares. The New York-based Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York has invested 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Boston Research &, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 105,860 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications accumulated 367,448 shares. Suvretta Mngmt holds 4.35% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.76M shares. Eagle Capital Ltd has 33.05 million shares. Letko Brosseau Assoc holds 3.06M shares. Burney has 273,506 shares.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 7,584 shares to 574,359 shares, valued at $63.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 5,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,995 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Management invested in 0.1% or 3,954 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Capital Invest Counsel invested in 0.21% or 7,493 shares. 4,910 were reported by Barrett Asset Lc. Eastern Bank stated it has 43,741 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Dean Inv Lc reported 40,574 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 6,183 are owned by South Texas Money Limited. Moreover, Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,151 shares. Hartford Fincl holds 1.12% or 42,590 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cypress Mngmt Ltd Company holds 2.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 152,900 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.92% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Arrow Fincl has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.