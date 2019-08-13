As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Price Declined, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Upped Position; Ambev Sa (ABEV) Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Decreased Position as Share Value Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 24.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 160.51M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688.00 million, down from 185.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 25.55 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 635,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.94 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 13.36 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area; 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 121,894 shares to 231,038 shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,438 shares to 86,491 shares, valued at $15.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $787.11 million for 24.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.