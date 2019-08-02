As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Price Declined, Brandywine Global Investment Management Lifted Position by $15.02 Million; Confluence Investment Management Increases Position in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX)

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 1,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 92,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.20M, up from 91,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $247.78. About 577,090 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 385,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 3.29M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.72M, up from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 9.91M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – Xfinity Communities Property Manager and Resident Portals Streamline the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harber Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 503,316 shares or 5.73% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,945 shares. Crow Point Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mediatel Prns invested 88.81% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.3% stake. Estabrook Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mathes owns 13,050 shares. Tealwood Asset has invested 0.91% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 1.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 45,408 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp owns 45,479 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 1.70 million are owned by Clark Cap Mngmt. Fred Alger Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meyer Handelman Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 15,800 shares. Icon Advisers holds 16,700 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 21,014 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 156,728 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $58.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) by 17,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,639 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Lc accumulated 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe & Rusling accumulated 4,494 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Putnam Fl Invest stated it has 39,633 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Advsr Llc accumulated 160 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.7% or 20,480 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 78 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 7,287 are held by Dillon Assocs Incorporated. Beach Counsel Pa owns 35,973 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy Associates invested 1.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gillespie Robinson Grimm owns 120,054 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Richard C Young And holds 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,342 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Joel Isaacson Limited Co accumulated 0.32% or 8,853 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,048 shares to 758,839 shares, valued at $79.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB) by 1,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,299 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).

