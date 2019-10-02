As Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Value Declined, Holder Suvretta Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Ithaka Group Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $550,863; Market Value Declined

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 291 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,229 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.77M, down from 25,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $845.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $26.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1709.08. About 2.22 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go finds that cashier-free shopping is bringing customers back; 03/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE IS SAID TO NOT HAVE PLANS FOR ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 1.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.57 million, down from 3.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 10.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 22/05/2018 – Comcast’s Bid to Buy Sky Buoyed by British Official; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 92.88 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,347 shares to 86,526 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.54 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

