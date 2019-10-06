As Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Value Declined, 3G Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Position; Towercrest Capital Management Maintains Stake in At&T (T)

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 2.86 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.91M, down from 4.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 08/05/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Congress being informed of Trump’s intent to leave the Iran Nuclear Deal, sources confirm to NBC News; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 239.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 20,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 29,133 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 8,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 21.37M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.71 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

