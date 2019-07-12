As Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Valuation Rose, Umb Bank N A Has Trimmed Position by $317,148; Lapides Asset Management Maintains Holding in Calix (CALX)

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 141,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 223,289 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 18/04/2018 – Cable Overbuilder Fusion Media Selects the Calix AXOS E3-2 for their Next Generation Fiber Network; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Rev $99.4M; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Calix at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,942 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 36,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 15.19 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 30/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $32.5M VS $33M; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth holds 91 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 42,657 shares. Gladius Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Trustmark Bank & Trust Department invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 0.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.1% or 9,190 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc stated it has 68,816 shares. 1,400 are owned by Jcic Asset Management. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.78% or 120,240 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Trust Department has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Toth Fin Advisory reported 150 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 382,095 shares. Asset One Limited accumulated 0.53% or 2.47 million shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.57% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd invested in 106,884 shares.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 15,135 shares to 640,528 shares, valued at $55.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 70,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.69 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. $30,036 worth of stock was sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.

