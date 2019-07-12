As Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Valuation Rose, Sheffield Asset Management Lifted Stake; Landstar System (LSTR) Stock Price Declined While Mutual Of America Capital Management Lowered Stake by $5.30 Million

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 11.12M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings; 09/05/2018 – FOX: UK REVIEW OF COMCAST BID FOR SKY CCOULD TAKE MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) by 57.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 48,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,389 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 84,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landstar System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.09. About 240,174 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 2,834 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Bankshares holds 3,862 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 23,562 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Bokf Na reported 8,433 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Park Natl Corporation Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Aperio Gru holds 0.02% or 36,301 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate reported 5,489 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 425,263 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Zacks Mngmt reported 0.09% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Colony Group Ltd Liability Com owns 23,277 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 235,793 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 3.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.51 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $62.65 million for 17.48 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.27% negative EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 144,036 shares to 293,439 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 13,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L sold $10.21 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Act Ii Management Limited Partnership reported 215,000 shares stake. Violich Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Amg Natl Trust Bancorp reported 12,998 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prudential Pcl invested in 1.06% or 7.74M shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 92,278 shares. Community Bancshares Na holds 45,175 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fragasso Gp invested in 14,647 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation owns 150 shares. New Jersey-based Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has invested 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 97,088 shares. 800,309 are owned by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 717,904 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc reported 14,476 shares. 49.24M were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md.