As Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Valuation Rose, Palestra Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Gratia Capital Cut M/I Homes (MHO) Position by $418,080

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 719,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.26 million, down from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 19.12 million shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $808.11M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 113,252 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ)

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $293,341 activity.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 17.31% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MHO’s profit will be $23.86 million for 8.47 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0% or 352,875 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 5 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd owns 48,372 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 7,962 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 277 shares. 21,320 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership owns 3,400 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com stated it has 64,847 shares. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 438,581 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 83,777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Co has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 766 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Savings Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,686 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Letko Brosseau & Assocs invested in 1.22% or 3.06M shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt reported 24,248 shares. Tradewinds Management holds 10,242 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.48 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr has invested 0.57% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 317,513 were reported by Parsons Cap Inc Ri. Sun Life Fin invested in 43,585 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd invested in 0.02% or 5,004 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 0.29% stake. 10.56 million are owned by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Chartist Ca reported 6,887 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc stated it has 15,524 shares. Moreover, Guardian Inv Mgmt has 4.88% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 462,840 shares to 940,040 shares, valued at $157.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. 275,746 shares were sold by COHEN DAVID L, worth $10.21M on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.60 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.