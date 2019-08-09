As Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Valuation Declined, Sterling Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding by $1.39 Million; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Altfest L J & Company Lowered Position

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 3,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 4,684 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, down from 8,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 3.32 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 166.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 35,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 10.27 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud; 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 11,403 shares to 45,225 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 159,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Gru Llp has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Scotia owns 13,861 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Gru reported 59,718 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 4,006 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 26,801 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bellecapital Limited has 0.44% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Proffitt & Goodson Inc has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Loews has 325,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.2% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 688,579 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 15,641 shares. Twin Capital holds 102,430 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur invested in 39,456 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 702 shares. Buckingham Management invested in 10,419 shares.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,202 shares to 11,328 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,190 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).