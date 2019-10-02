As Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.42 Million; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Rose, Holder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Increased Its Stake

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 119.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.99M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.44M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 1.32M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 89.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 33,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4,074 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172,000, down from 37,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 10.87 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.54 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

