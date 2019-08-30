As Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Valuation Declined, Junto Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake; London Co Of Virginia Has Lowered Its Position in Deere & Co (DE) as Share Value Rose

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 725,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.07 million, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 11.34 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Clears Way for Comcast’s Sky Bid as Race Tightens With Fox; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer in mid-June for some of Fox’s assets, sources have said; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST BID IS SAID EXPECTED TO HAVE DEAL PROTECTIONS: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 81.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 204,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 46,876 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, down from 251,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $156.48. About 1.58M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE)

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 65,624 shares to 914,686 shares, valued at $80.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 157,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 58,709 shares to 307,653 shares, valued at $22.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.53 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

