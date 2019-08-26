As Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Valuation Declined, Act Ii Management LP Has Boosted Stake; Shareholder Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Upped Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 527,181 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 4.50 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS SKY HOLDERS TO GET ANY FINAL DIV UP TO 21.8P; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 22/05/2018 – Comcast Announces Nationwide Launch of xFi Pods: A New, Whole-Home Mesh WiFi System; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp reported 1.75 million shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp, a Florida-based fund reported 5,158 shares. Cim Invest Mangement has 13,601 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.58% stake. Archon Prns Limited Liability has 2.49% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 296,000 shares. Alleghany De has invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Oregon-based Becker Capital Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.68% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.52 million shares. The Illinois-based Alyeska Invest Gru Lp has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Parsons Mngmt Ri stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Whittier Tru Com accumulated 325,461 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 0.06% or 13,475 shares. First Business Financial Services holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,050 shares. Sei Invs Co invested in 0.13% or 961,497 shares.