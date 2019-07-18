As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Valuation Rose, Private Trust Co Has Boosted by $699,465 Its Holding; Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose While Wintergreen Advisers Lowered Position by $1.62 Million

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 64.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 17,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,647 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 27,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 16.69M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 17/05/2018 – Comcast Class A Favored by 16 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – Comcast Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – WHILE NO FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON DEAL, AT THIS POINT WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER AND MAKE KEY REGULATORY FILINGS IS WELL ADVANCED”; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.05% or $10.6 during the last trading session, reaching $164.55. About 10.67M shares traded or 235.59% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 264,046 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 44,305 shares. Holderness Invests Com holds 33,930 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Limited accumulated 9,930 shares or 0.04% of the stock. River Road Asset Management Ltd Company holds 2.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 2.39 million shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il has invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Systematic Fincl Management LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 94,775 shares. Private Trust Communications Na reported 45,647 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 286,581 shares. Davenport Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.73% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cohen Inc owns 23,622 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Suntrust Banks invested in 1.14M shares. Opus Gru Lc invested in 0.08% or 7,661 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG) by 4,498 shares to 22,457 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,445 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036 worth of stock or 845 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kbc Gp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 410,976 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank invested 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited holds 4,048 shares. 65,069 are held by Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Associated Banc invested in 0.73% or 76,123 shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,925 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 28,190 are owned by Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Company. Renaissance Gru Llc holds 1.3% or 194,763 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 0.5% or 13,766 shares. Leuthold Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp owns 34,685 shares. 3,728 were accumulated by 1St Source Retail Bank. Raymond James Na reported 89,104 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Lp accumulated 0.53% or 44,610 shares.

