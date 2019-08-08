As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Endurance Wealth Management Has Upped by $644,475 Its Stake; Altavista Wealth Management Lowered Its Cvs (CVS) Position by $350,754

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 7.42M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 16,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 360,552 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 344,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 5.57M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 23/05/2018 – Hohn urged Fox’s Rupert Murdoch in a letter “to immediately engage” with Comcast; 31/03/2018 – Look for Value Even as Comcast Aims for Sky — Barron’s; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,853 shares to 66,334 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 18,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,496 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Eqty Index (VEU) by 13,826 shares to 41,435 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB) by 5,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,014 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Mth T.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. On Friday, March 8 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,000 shares.

