As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stock Rose, Endurance Wealth Management Boosted by $644,475 Its Stake; Intuit (INTU) Stock Price Rose While Tower Research Capital Trc Has Cut Its Position by $960,741

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 16,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,552 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 344,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 5.99 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST OFFERS GBP12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 3,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,153 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 8,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $277.98. About 419,961 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Management has 0.26% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 22,955 shares. Associate has invested 1.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 5,101 shares. 4,341 are owned by Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 0.62% or 29,504 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Research Inc accumulated 1.32M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Martin Tn has 41,321 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hussman Strategic Advisors, Maryland-based fund reported 1,600 shares. The New York-based Braun Stacey Assoc Inc has invested 1.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 74,547 shares. Fragasso Gru Inc owns 14,647 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 171,946 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Claar Advsrs Limited has 220,000 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 12,367 shares.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 14,670 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,940 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. also sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Thursday, January 24.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $127,500 in Scholarships to 48 Massachusetts High School Seniors – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/10: (HLIT) (NIO) (MDR) (TMUS) (AAL) (CMCSA) (LEVI) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Comcast (CMCSA) – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Comcast Launches Eye-Control for the Television – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Intuit (INTU) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 GARP Stocks to Scoop Up for Maximum Returns – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: Randal Kirk Buys Intrexon At Much Higher Prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.26% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lindsell Train holds 2.19 million shares. Asset Mngmt One Comm Ltd invested 0.18% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 2,505 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.46% or 252,539 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Bank owns 48 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.85% stake. Appleton Prtn Ma has invested 1.44% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Clean Yield Grp has 12,407 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 0.03% or 78,907 shares. Thomas White accumulated 0.32% or 6,760 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited owns 3,884 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.92% or 93,843 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 3,649 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 10,196 shares to 14,296 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL) by 11,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).