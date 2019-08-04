As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stock Declined, Palladium Partners Has Raised by $353,457 Its Stake; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Cut Position in Verisign (VRSN) by $628,740 as Valuation Rose

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 46.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 3,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, down from 7,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $209.47. About 377,743 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 9,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 377,209 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08 million, up from 368,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell; 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180843: Michael Angelakis; Comcast Corporation; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 6,200 shares to 27,490 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 32,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 44.01 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,348 shares to 32,549 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 3,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,458 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 102,772 shares. 1St Source Bancorp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Linscomb Williams invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cibc Asset Incorporated owns 682,875 shares. Girard Ptnrs owns 34,060 shares. Renaissance Grp Lc reported 691,398 shares stake. Guardian LP invested in 5,285 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strategic Limited Liability has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 3.85 million shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.27 million shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 3G Cap Ptnrs Lp invested in 4.90M shares. 7,538 were reported by Town & Country State Bank Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cumberland Prtn invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).