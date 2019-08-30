As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stock Declined, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Boosted Its Holding by $2.22 Million; Ing Groep Nv Has Lifted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $14.71 Million

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 427.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 183,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 226,845 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.28 million, up from 42,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 632,829 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 1.09M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Inc (NYSE:CVX) by 2,768 shares to 15,799 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 11,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,945 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Universal Orlando Announces New Theme Park: Epic Universe – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “When Comcast Stock Hits $45 Youâ€™ll Wish Youâ€™d Bought It Sooner – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Comcast (CMCSA) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Theme Parks Cash In on the Last Days of Summer – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust Co has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,821 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 799 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fulton Retail Bank Na accumulated 41,686 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Com invested in 18,148 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 1.68 million shares. Wheatland Advsr Incorporated holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 13,406 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bridges Investment Management Inc has invested 0.8% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 459 were reported by Live Your Vision Ltd Com. Notis has 19,800 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 41,356 shares. Indiana-based Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 1.62% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Origin Asset Management Llp holds 152,271 shares. Hl Fincl Ser Llc invested in 155,966 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 217,311 shares to 21,999 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,815 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus accumulated 171,453 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Glenmede Na stated it has 1.15 million shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp accumulated 475,190 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.55% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc has 0.43% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 79,086 shares. Capital Research Glob Invsts reported 3.74% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Braun Stacey Associates stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Culbertson A N & accumulated 83,404 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 52,200 shares. Moreover, Perkins Capital has 0.57% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 3,350 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment holds 0.36% or 2.16M shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot invested 0.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 1.05 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Plancorp Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.