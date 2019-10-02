As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Holder Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Position by $1.18 Million; Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Verity Asset Management Lifted Holding by $2.00 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.17 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.18 million, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 1.95 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $221.14. About 5.47M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $100.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 4,668 shares to 3,217 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 14,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,768 shares, and cut its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Inv Mgmt owns 10,994 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Investment Partners Limited Company holds 379,037 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management has 3.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Essex Inv Co Ltd Liability reported 4,526 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Ma reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerset accumulated 2.65% or 26,010 shares. New Hampshire-based Wendell David has invested 3.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chatham Cap Group accumulated 38,147 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il reported 3.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Fincl Services, a New York-based fund reported 65,002 shares. Community Trust & Investment accumulated 140,621 shares or 3.43% of the stock. Financial Architects reported 48,049 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.00M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bokf Na reported 400,398 shares stake.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,179 shares to 104,963 shares, valued at $196.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 894,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc stated it has 1.26 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Wade G W holds 11,608 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 668,200 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Nomura reported 990,500 shares stake. Chase Investment Counsel has invested 1.79% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cohen Lawrence B holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 82,180 shares. Ironwood Counsel Llc has 0.83% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 51,524 shares. Montgomery Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.3% or 15,966 shares. Court Place Advsr Lc invested in 13,759 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Birch Hill Advsr Lc holds 2.83% or 908,413 shares in its portfolio. Burney Com, Virginia-based fund reported 278,226 shares. Boston Family Office Lc has 0.42% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 96,281 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.86% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Assetmark has 15,928 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,765 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.