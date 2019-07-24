As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Share Price Rose, Endurance Wealth Management Has Lifted Position by $644,475; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose While Moller Financial Services Lowered Its Holding

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 16,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,552 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 344,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 8.87 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,108 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 15,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $112.44. About 5.95M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G CEO David Taylor pushes for board diversity (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.52 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Assoc Mo accumulated 7,391 shares. Schafer Cullen Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,705 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Com holds 0.28% or 5,117 shares in its portfolio. Logan Capital Management Incorporated invested in 0.75% or 116,980 shares. Eaton Vance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.98M shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 390 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc accumulated 14,745 shares. Drexel Morgan And has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 668,500 shares. Diamond Hill Management Inc reported 1.38% stake. Trustco Bancorporation N Y owns 3.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 29,554 shares. Cornerstone invested in 7,584 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 94,800 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 398,345 shares. Foster Motley stated it has 56,947 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. Shares for $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of stock. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93M was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98 million. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70M and $223.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 131,014 shares to 211,643 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 795,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 3.56 million shares. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bancorp Of The West holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 362,450 shares. 8,000 were accumulated by Yorktown And. Psagot Investment House holds 503,221 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt has 88,688 shares. Tealwood Asset Inc owns 0.91% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 53,679 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Co reported 1.33% stake. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 647,541 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Founders Securities Limited Liability Co has 5,035 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.12% or 24,493 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.