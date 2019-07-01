As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Share Price Rose, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Raised Stake; Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lifted Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,351 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.69 million, up from 234,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $150.43. About 480,890 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 6.27M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings, bolstered by gains in NBCUniversal; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8,235 shares to 485,739 shares, valued at $42.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,164 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,836 shares to 65,026 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 23,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,171 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).