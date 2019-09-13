As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Share Price Declined, Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.18 Million; Bluefin Trading Holds Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 294% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 913,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.49 million, up from 310,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.03. About 1.44M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.17 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.18M, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 15.17M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL; 29/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Constand breaks her thirteen-year silence on Bill Cosby in a sit-down interview; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 18/04/2018 – NBC News PR: Sunday @DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Bela and Martha Karolyi Break Their Silence with @SavannahGuthrie in “Silent No

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nio Inc (Put) by 623,200 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 318,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,950 shares, and cut its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 16,783 shares to 430,232 shares, valued at $91.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 894,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.50B for 15.45 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.