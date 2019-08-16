As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Share Price Declined, Timucuan Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $330,408; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Increased Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Position by $6.72 Million; Stock Rose

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 97,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 315,543 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, up from 218,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.99. About 1.13 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for Free, Without Commercials, on All Digital Platforms; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 07/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 8,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.00M, up from 3.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 7.66M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SKY HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHR; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – ADOPTION OF POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AND COMCAST COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Com Asset Mgmt Us Inc invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). First Interstate National Bank reported 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.08% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 4,900 were reported by First Citizens Bancorp Tru. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Llc has 0.06% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 4,383 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invests Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 313,271 are held by Foundry Prns Lc. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 19,745 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has invested 1.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Mai Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,189 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 435,091 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 29,327 shares. Symons Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 2.56% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 2.74 million shares to 885,646 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 445,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 947,864 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Capital Management invested in 2.65% or 136,048 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com holds 794,436 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 360,853 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.65% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bristol John W And holds 2.42 million shares. Beck Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,850 shares. Churchill Mngmt holds 0.22% or 204,090 shares. Letko Brosseau & Assocs has 3.06M shares. Palladium Prns Lc holds 377,209 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Td Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,274 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 5,101 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited owns 12,800 shares. Everett Harris Ca invested in 20,402 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr New York owns 317,786 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio.

