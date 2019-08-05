As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Share Price Declined, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Raised by $315,705 Its Holding; Madison Investment Holdings Continues to Hold Position in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 9,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 317,051 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.58M, up from 307,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 1.45 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 2840.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 8,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 8,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, up from 285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. Shares for $41,283 were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Management invested in 0% or 130 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 261,235 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 0% or 180 shares. Twin Tree LP accumulated 68,865 shares. 201,952 were reported by Avalon Advisors Lc. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.34% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Prudential Public Limited Com reported 503,867 shares stake. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.90M shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Spectrum Mgmt owns 14,689 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 144,474 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 317,051 were accumulated by Madison Invest Hldg Inc. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 0.44% or 40,586 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Llc reported 520,194 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 470,498 shares to 368,412 shares, valued at $26.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 22,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,588 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0.84% or 52.57M shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Liability Co owns 9.82 million shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca stated it has 2.72M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Stockton invested in 55,897 shares. 34.30M were reported by Boston Prns. Washington Tru accumulated 191,784 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Hills Comml Bank & invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 25.27 million shares. Pinnacle Assoc reported 794,084 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.12% or 13,291 shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv Inc accumulated 16,052 shares. Janney Limited Com owns 5,426 shares. Meyer Handelman Co holds 0.03% or 15,800 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Invest Svcs Ltd Liability accumulated 7,980 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Baxter Bros Incorporated invested in 3.22% or 344,572 shares.