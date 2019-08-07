As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Share Price Declined, Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake by $6.60 Million; Soros Fund Management Has Increased Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $17.38 Million; Stock Value Declined

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 53.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 315,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.89M, up from 205,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 6.34 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 92.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 169,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 14,160 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 183,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 18.43M shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A; 26/04/2018 – TCI IS SAID TO EXIT COMCAST, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – WHILE NO FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON DEAL, AT THIS POINT WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER AND MAKE KEY REGULATORY FILINGS IS WELL ADVANCED”; 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 209,532 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $173.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.97 million activity. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03M. 114 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor. 5,325 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 30,304 shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership owns 64,743 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 0.33% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 257,991 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.19% or 4.02 million shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.68% or 65,960 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas invested in 40,490 shares. Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.57% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2,422 were reported by Ssi Invest Mgmt Inc. The California-based Perigon Wealth Limited has invested 1.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Carroll Assocs holds 1,308 shares. Lourd Llc has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,002 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability owns 1,025 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.46% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.84 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank has 972,686 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 4.35 million were accumulated by Beutel Goodman & Ltd. 55,039 are owned by Smithfield Comm. Murphy Management has 70,988 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 163,405 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Company reported 1.06 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Argent Trust has invested 0.91% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The New York-based Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 8,083 are held by Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx. At Bancorporation reported 0.1% stake. Accredited has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bainco Intll reported 1.44% stake. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 2.49 million shares or 0.28% of the stock.