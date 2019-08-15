As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Horizon Investments Raised Stake; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Raised Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT) as Market Valuation Rose

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 144.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 9,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 16,336 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, up from 6,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 3.61M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST `FULLY COMMITTED’ TO ACQUIRIING ALL OF SKY: SPOKESMAN

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 92,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 1.59 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Llc holds 2.00 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 148,357 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 17,048 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability reported 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Frontier Investment Mngmt holds 1.49% or 599,622 shares. Jennison Associates Lc holds 0.17% or 4.40M shares in its portfolio. Meritage Port Mgmt holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 155,669 shares. Cumberland Prns Ltd holds 2.04% or 508,382 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). National Asset Inc has 0.32% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp accumulated 99,697 shares. Clark Cap Incorporated holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.70 million shares. Hgk Asset Management has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Smith Moore And Communication stated it has 5,626 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 30,512 shares to 2,619 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany Co New Com (NYSE:TIF) by 22,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,381 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Mngmt stated it has 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Inc Ok reported 174,746 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 4,405 shares. Rothschild Inv Il holds 5,045 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. General American has 203,652 shares. Massachusetts-based Westfield Management LP has invested 0.68% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Grandfield And Dodd reported 1% stake. accumulated 10.14M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co stated it has 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tanaka Mgmt invested in 5,777 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 46,000 shares. Moreover, Ci Investments Incorporated has 0.42% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1.87 million shares. St Germain D J Inc reported 24,840 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Corp has 50,116 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Thematic Prtn Lc holds 1.73 million shares.