As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Market Value Declined, Central Bank & Trust Co Lifted Stake; As Carnival (CCL) Share Value Declined, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Raised Stake by $701,000

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 99.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 53,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 107,401 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 53,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 7.32M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 108.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 14,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,950 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 12,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 2.88 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 4,614 shares to 17,714 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,328 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Usd High Yield Corp (HYG).

