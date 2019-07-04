As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Market Valuation Rose, Donaldson Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $594,750; Focused Investors Has Raised Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) as Stock Price Rose

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 15,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,021 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 97,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 8.34M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/03/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: NBC News reporting 3 injured, including the gunman, in the Maryland school shooting; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – ENTERED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT, A 364 DAY BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Prlm Rtgs; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. 275,746 shares were sold by COHEN DAVID L, worth $10.21 million.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 of the Best Stocks to Buy for Superb Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Get Ready for More Hulu Originals – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 122,610 shares to 640,025 shares, valued at $27.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,768 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Limited reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Schroder Invest Management accumulated 0.32% or 4.94M shares. Clean Yield Gru owns 629 shares. Amp Limited holds 2.28 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.08% or 14,160 shares. New England & Management holds 6,646 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability has invested 2.48% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 42,175 shares. State Street Corp has 0.54% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 307,610 shares. Ibis Ptnrs Llp has 18.23% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 76,885 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 5,069 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Co owns 278,713 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Commercial Bank reported 15,549 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oil States to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. On Thursday, April 18 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Friedman Stacey. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 137,300 shares to 3.40M shares, valued at $93.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,500 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).