As Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Ulysses Management Cut Its Stake; American Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $1.77 Million as Valuation Declined

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) (CMCSA) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 850,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.46 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ENTERED IN CONNECTION WITH ALL-CASH OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY PLC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 12,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 1,807 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263,000, down from 14,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.71. About 264,910 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 72,627 shares to 514,524 shares, valued at $26.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 224,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonic (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4,200 shares to 136,749 shares, valued at $21.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Graham (NYSE:GHM).