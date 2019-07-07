As Comcast (CMCSA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Swift Run Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Nike (NKE) Position Held by Murphy Capital Management Inc

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 6.44 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 11.61M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c; 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST IS SAID PREPARED FOR MID-JUNE FOX BID, CNBC’S FABER SAY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – EU PRESS OFFICE COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON COMCAST; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platfo; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,961 shares to 90,108 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mmm (3M Company) (NYSE:MMM) by 3,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,398 shares, and cut its stake in Dj Us Healthcare (IYH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.31% or 366,140 shares. Northstar Advsrs Ltd owns 19,223 shares. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.25% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 179,225 were accumulated by Kcm Invest Lc. Cap Invsts, a California-based fund reported 41.50M shares. Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks invested in 63,375 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Armistice Cap Ltd has 108,000 shares. Century Companies Inc reported 7.60 million shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt holds 1.47% or 44,942 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt reported 2,970 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, a Maryland-based fund reported 315,800 shares. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 93,236 are owned by Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7,691 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 136,830 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. 845 shares were sold by Murdock Daniel C., worth $30,036 on Thursday, January 24.

